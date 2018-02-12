Hat-trick for Eriswell Lodge in national awards

The Eriswell Lodge clay shooting ground scooped three awards this week in the Nation’s Favourite Shooting Ground competition in Clay Shooting Magazine.

The ground, near RAF Lakenheath, was awarded bronze for best breakfast and silver for best skeet facilities, while bagging the gold award for best shooting ground in the east region.

Stuart Smith, who runs the ground with his father Nigel, said: “It’s a competition that is based solely around reader votes, which makes it all the more special to be mentioned as our customers really are our focus at Eriswell Lodge.

“Both my father and I are overjoyed to have been credited with these awards, especially given the standard of our competitor grounds both in the region and nationally! The credit for these awards really does go to our customers and staff team, without the customers voting we simply wouldn’t be in consideration, and without the staff team working as hard as they do for the customers we wouldn’t be able to offer facilities and experiences that are worthy of the nominations.

“So both Dad and I would like to thank all of our customers and staff for their votes and efforts, we are extremely humbled and very grateful for your support.”

Eriswell Lodge is open every week from Wednesday to Sunday, and offers “have a go” experiences, provides tuition, and practice for the seasoned shooter. For more information and prices, visit www.eriswell-lodge.com.