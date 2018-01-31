Harpist and former teacher found guilty of sexually assaulting schoolboy

A world renowned harpist from Alpheton has been warned she faces a prison sentence after being today (Wednesday) convicted of sexually assaulting a schoolboy more than three decades ago.

Danielle Perrett, 59, of Bridge Street, had denied six charges of indecent assault but was found guilty of all by a jury.

After the verdicts were returned, Judge Rupert Overbury told Perrett that she was facing a jail sentence.

She and her fellow defendant Richard Barton-Wood, who was found guilty of six offences of indecent assault and received the same warning, are due to be sentenced next month.

Both were granted bail.

The case centred on allegations made by the boy that he was sexually assaulted by Perrett more than 30 years ago when he was in his early teens.

The victim told the court that he had been introduced to Perrett by former teacher Barton-Wood, 68.

He said he had been taken to a harp recital where Perrett was performing and afterwards all three went back to Perrett’s flat.

The boy said as he tried to get to sleep Perrett came into the room, undressed and got into bed with him where she had sex with him.

He said that Barton-Wood, of Church Street, Wymondham, came into the room and indecently assaulted him.

The court heard that Perrett had further sexual activity with the boy on a number of occasions and that Barton-Wood sexually abused him on sailing and camping trips.