Hair stylist launches her own business in Walsham-le-Willows

Walsham-le-Willows hair stylist Jasmin Forbes is realising a dream as she opens her own hair dressing and beauty boutique in her home village.

Jasmin’s new venture, JJ’s Boutique, opened on Friday and comes after a six-year career in hair styling after she left Thurston Community College.

She says she owes much to her early mentor Mel Taylor who ran a salon in Churchgate Street, Bury St Edmunds, and took Jasmin on as an apprentice.

The Walsham-le-Willows High Street business was a former hair salon which closed last April. After a complete refurbishment it now offers four hair styling chairs and a beauty chair. It also provides reflexology.

Jasmin, 22, said: “I’ve always wanted to do this and have always lived in the village so I know a lot of people. I love this job, meeting people and chatting to them.”

She has decorated the salon in white, grey and black with splashes of pink and it takes its name from her first names Jasmin Jade.

She is hoping to offer apprenticeships at a later stage.

“Running my own business is a bit nerve wracking but also very exciting. When I startedI was lucky as I learned quite a lot about the business side of things and I would like to be able to offer those opportunities to other people,” she added.

JJ’s Boutique opens on Monday to Saturday from 9am. Call 01359 259497.