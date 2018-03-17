Guildhall restoration: Sheriff gives thanks to 105 volunteers

Around 50 people gathered at The Guildhall, in Bury St Edmunds, on Wednesday to thank the 105 volunteers who signed up to help with the building’s renovation and revival.

Geoffrey Probert, the High Sheriff of Suffolk, joined Guildhall management and some volunteers to celebrate the community response to the project, which will see the buidling transformed into a heritage centre.

Simon Pott, project director, said: “This is one of the great buildings of Bury St Edmunds and it has been massively under used. We are thrilled and delighted at what’s been going on and the number of people who have already become involved.

“Work is still going on but this is bringing back to life an amazing building which will be one of the most extraordinary and vibrant places in Bury.”

The £1.7 million project officially started in December, with the doors due to be opened to the public in July.

The building, which is the oldest civic building in England, will be used to host art exhibitions, music and theatre workshops and will also be available as a wedding venue and teaching facility. There will also be a Tudor knot garden and courtyard.

James Mellish, project manager, said: “This has been a four year project which is going to bring more tourists to the town. We are going to be able to offer learning experiences and it’s going to give a new vibe to the town.

“It has been amazing to work on the project with all the trustees, consultants and contractors.”