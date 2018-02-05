Group hopes to buy new press for ‘magic’ technique

A Bury St Edmunds art group which launched in November is hoping to buy new equipment thanks to its success.

The Making Space meets at Oakes Barn, in St Andrew’s Street South, and offers all abilities the chance to use a printer and materials.

Liz Cooke, who facilitates the group with Jacquie Campbell, said printing was suitable for complete beginners to experts.

“Printing is magic, as you never know quite how it will turn out,” said Liz. “We’ve currently got a mini portable printer, but what we’re looking to do is get funding to buy one to keep at Oakes Barn all the time.”

Meetings are downstairs in the bar on the second and fourth Tuesday monthly, from 10am-noon, with participants asked to make a donation towards materials and to buy a drink.