Greene King celebrates 10,000 milestone on National Apprenticeship Week

Greene King is celebrating this week after announcing that it has put 10,000 people through its apprenticeship programme.

The Bury St Edmunds company, which is the country’s leading pub retailer and brewer, made the announcement this week to mark National Apprenticeship Week.

Bury, Newmarket and Haverhill will compete in West Suffolk College's 100 in 100 competition for National Apprenticeship Week

The Greene King Apprenticeship Programme launched in 2011, offering roles in leadership, management, brewing, cooking and bar or front of house work.

The scheme has since been recognised both within and beyond the hospitality industry for its dedication to high quality training and development.

Josie Bryan, 19, now works as a chef at the Dog & Partridge in Bury St Edmunds after completing a Level 2 apprenticeship in Kitchen Services with Greene King.

“The apprenticeship has really helped me to do my job, especially the theoretical side of things, and given me a good understanding about how a kitchen works,” she said.

“I’ve found I can do a lot more outside of my studying as it’s much more flexible so it’s worked well for me.”

In 2016, Greene King also launched a three-week Get Into Hospitality programme, in partnership with The Prince’s Trust, which helps to bridge gaps in skills and experience that prevent young people from being employed.

Rooney Anand, chief executive at Greene King, said the company’s investment into apprenticeships won’t stop there.

“We recognise it’s more important than ever that we continue to bring young people into the hospitality industry and show that it can provide a stable, exciting and rewarding career,” he said.

“Our apprenticeship programme and partnership with The Prince’s Trust are leading the way and we look forward to welcoming others to develop their skills and build a career with us.”

West Suffolk College has also been getting into the spirit of National Apprenticeship Week this week.

The college launched the 100 in 100 competition in Bury on Wednesday, which will see the town go head to head with Newmarket and Haverhill to create 100 new apprenticeships within 100 working days.

The three towns are looking for large and small companies in different sectors, including engineering, accountancy, childcare and hairdressing, to sign up.

Phil Stittle, director of business development, said: “We have 3,500 applications for apprenticeships but only 500 suitable vacancies. Companies in these three towns can help create jobs and opportunities for so many people and improve and grow their businesses.”