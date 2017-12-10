Green Duck in Bury St Edmunds acquires a new business and gains a new look

IT, software and business training company Green Duck has taken on a new look as well as acquiring software development company SourceCodeStudio.

The Western Way business in Bury St Edmunds has new look company vehicles and new signage again with the Green Duck image but on a grey background contained in a slim orange circle.

The new sign for Green Duck in Bury St Edmunds as the firm has a new look

Managing director Mathew Green said: “The SourceCode Studio team bring with them a wealth of knowledge and experience. It’s been exciting to see the two teams merge and we look forward to seeing what our combined capabilities create.

“As part of the acquisition, I am also delighted that SourceCodeStudio founder, Rod Jackson, has accepted the role of Executive Chairman at Green Duck.

The company has rebranded its offices inside and out.

Mathew said: “This year marks our 15th anniversary so we decided to update our branding to reflect the evolution of Green Duck. We wanted the brand to represent our modern approach to business as well as our fun and creative personality.

“We’ve learned a lot over the past 15 years and have an exciting view of the future focusing on new and evolving technologies and delivering a unique and individual service to our clients.”

Green Duck has grown from a team of two to over 30 and now provides a wide range of IT services, software solutions and business training, with clients close to home and throughout Europe.