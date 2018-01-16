Greater Anglia offers disused rail buildings to the community

Unused railway buildings across East Anglia are being offered for community use by Greater Anglia trains.

They range from whole station houses, through large rooms in stations to a disused signalbox at one of the country’s least used rail halts.

There is community space available at Stowmarket railway station.

Greater Anglia says 20 stations, including Stowmarket, have short term, temporary exhibition space available free of charge for non-profit organisations.

There are small spaces, most needing ‘remedial work’ available across the region, including at Stowmarket and the signalbox at Shippea Hill, on the A1101 near Beck Row, which was the country’s least used station in 2015-16 with 12 passengers. (That ‘fame’ means it had more than 100 last year.)

There are station houses ‘needing more substantial investment’ available on a lease at Bury St Edmunds, Lakenheath and Thetford.

To find out more visit www.greateranglia.co.uk/about-us/community-space