Great Heath’s winning poets

When year two pupils at Great Heath Academy heard Mildenhall Library was running a poetry competition they leapt at the chance to show their writing skills.

And the six- and seven-year-olds’ confidence was justified with them doing so well the library awarded the whole school a special prize of books for their own library.

Star bard was Amelia Storey who won the under 10 category and a commendation in the overall competition.

Her teacher Karen Saunders said: “That’s quite good because she was up against the adults for the commendation.”

Commendations in the under 10 category also went to Lacey Moatt and Laurence Redman, who was unable to attend the prize giving.

Year two pupils have been writing poetry since their teachers were inspired by a training course with the poet Michael Rosen.