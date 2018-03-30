‘Great’ feedback for first college community day

A college’s first community event could pave the way for more activities for youngsters and families in the future.

West Suffolk College hosted its inaugural community day on Saturday, offering science, health and artistic activities.

West Suffolk College Community Day Picture Mark Westley

Lego, robots, penny cleaning,yoga, English and maths revision and vocal workshops were on the timetable, with sessions aimed at youngsters aged three-16.

A table tennis competition and ‘orchestra jam’ were popular, while Suffolk Mind ran a ‘sleep well, learn well’ workshop.

Parents were also invited to get in on the act, with a session on understanding their child’s education system.

Angela Smith, executive director of Learner Partnerships, which organised the event, said there was a great atmosphere on the day.

Evie Berry in the sound studio. Picture Mark Westley

“We had little ones doing yoga, people singing, youngsters making Easter cards, virtual reality games, science activities and people putting their voices on a video game,” she said.

“This was our first event giving access to the community and we were really pleased with the positive feedback from so many families.

“Now we want to establish the college as a place for the community to come for paid as well as free activities on some regular Saturdays and also create activities for the summer holidays.”