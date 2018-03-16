Grab your tickets for summer colour run

Tickets are on sale now for the East Anglian Children Hospital’s (EACH) Colour Dash which will take place this summer.

The event, which is in its fourth year, will take place on Sunday, August 5 in Nowton Park and will see participants take on the 5k run while being showered in multi-coloured powder paint.

All money raised will go to EACH, which cares for and supports children and young people with life-threatening conditions and their families across East Anglia.

Natasha Brame, EACH Suffolk community fundraiser, said: “We’re very excited to be launching tickets for this ever-popular event in Bury St Edmunds.

“As anyone who’s taken part in a Colour Dash knows, it’s an impressive sight and great fun for all the family.

“There’s no competitive aspect, so you can run, jog or walk the course – just be prepared to get covered in coloured powder paint. It creates truly impressive multi-coloured results!

“Tickets are expected to sell quickly so please secure yours as soon as possible to avoid disappointment and take advantage of our special early bird offer.”

Tickets cost £20 for adults, £10 for children and £50 for a family. Those signing up in a team of six or more can also buy tickets for £17.50 per person.

Early bird tickets at a discounted price are available until Thursday, April 12.

A warm up, paint packet, t-shirt, medal and water are also included in the price of a ticket.

For more information or to book a place, visit www.each.org.uk/colour-dashes.