Grab your festival tickets now

Tickets are now on sale to see star-studded names take to the stage at the Bury St Edmunds Festival 2018.

The event will run from Friday, May 18 until Sunday, May 27, with 59 events held across 14 different venues.

The full programme was announced at a launch event on Friday night at The Apex attended by about 100 invited guests.

Jools Holland and Aled Jones are among the big names to be announced, as well as Abba Mania, Gilbert O’Sullivan and UB40.

Nick Wells, festival director, said: “We are delighted to announce the line-up for Bury Festival 2018.It has been a joy to put together such a variety of world-renowned musical acts from classical through to swing, reggae and even a slice of 70s pop.”

But music isn’t the only thing on the menu.

A series of 10 films celebrating strong female characters is being shown at Abbeygate Cinema as well as a high-energy tap dancing sequence from The Tap Pack.

Councillor Joanna Rayner, St Edmundsbury Borough Council portfolio holder for leisure and culture, said: “The Bury Festival is a superb example of people in our town coming together to create something special. It appeals to an extremely wide audience and there really is something in there for everyone.”

To see the full brochure or to buy tickets, visit https://www.buryfestival.co.uk/ and for more on the festival, see next week’s Culture section.