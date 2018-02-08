Government supports single council for West Suffolk

The Government has backed plans for a single council for West Suffolk.

The new authority, which would replace St Edmundsbury borough and Forest Heath district councils, has been supported by Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Local Government.

The draft order will be heard by Parliament and the announcement allows both authorities to prepare for the 2019 elections.

John Griffiths, leader of St Edmundsbury Borough Council, said it was the ‘next chapter in transforming what we do to better meet the needs of our communities and businesses’.

James Waters, leader of Forest Heath District Council, added that it would give West Suffolk a ‘louder voice’ and ‘a real opportunity to find even more effective ways to work more closely and support organsiations and residents’.