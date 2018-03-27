Going the extra mile in aid of Sport Relief

From work-outs to races and other challenges, fund-raisers went the extra mile in aid of Sport Relief.

A team of mums, together with their babies in buggies, ran a mile at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre and completed other tasks around the track.

West Row Academy completed a sponsored non-stop work out.

They are members of the Active Mums - Buggies and Babies session, which meets every Wednesday at the centre, and Abbeycroft Leisure agreed to match fund the amount raised. The team also wanted to raise awareness of perinatal mental health.

Pupils, aged two to 13, at South Lee School took part in a one mile run on the Victory Ground and have so far brought in £210.70.

They were joined by Bury Rugby players Liam McBride, Tristan King, Brendon Mitchell, Dwayne Corcoran and Sean Stapleton; England U21 Rounders player and former pupil Ellie Steggles as well as teacher Katie Bedford, who plays hockey for England.

West Row Academy completed a non-stop workout in brightly coloured sports wear to reflect the brighter future they hope to give disadvantaged children and adults.

As of Tuesday, they had raised £1387.98 with some funds still to come.

Colleagues Steven Ready and James Armour at Sainsbury’s, in Mildenhall, cycled 135 miles on an exercise bike - the equivalent distance to the Olympic Park and back.

They were supported by children from St Mary’s Academy, in Mildenhall, who sang sporting songs.