‘Give and take’ is diamond Stowmarket couple’s secret

‘Give and take’ is the secret for a ‘diamond’ Stowmarket couple, who celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this week.

Enid and Roger Mayhew, aged 81 and 83, met at a dance in Haughley in 1952 and married on January 18, 1958, at Stowmarket Parish Church.

When they first met Mr Mayhew worked at Model Farm, in Combs, before joining the forces for three years. He was then a lorry driver and carried out maintenance work at paint company ICI, in Stowmarket, before retiring aged 59.

After a stint at Suffolk Lawnmowers, Mrs Mayhew ran her parents’ convenience shop, Youngs Stores, in Needham Market, until 1982.

She later returned to Suffolk Lawnmowers for about 12 years.

Mrs Mayhew was chairman of the Women’s Section of the Royal British Legion in Stowmarketand also chairman of the town’s branch of Arthritis Research.

Asked about the secret to a successful marriage, she said: “It’s about give and take. We both like the same sorts of things and both get on welll together. We’ve had a good life and have lots of lovely friends.”