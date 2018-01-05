Girl on paper round followed by man in Stowmarket accosting incident

Police are investigating an accosting incident in which a teenage girl carrying out a paper round in Stowmarket was followed by a man.

The 14-year-old girl entered Ipswich Street at about 7am today (Friday, January 5) when she noticed a middle aged man sat on his bike.

She said the man ‘followed her quite closely’.

The girl cycled to her friend’s house, in Temple Road, at which point the man cycled off.

He is described as white, with brown short hair and a skinny build. He was wearing jeans and a hooded top and his bike had a blue flashing light. Call 101.