Girl assaulted in Stowmarket

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident of assault that took place in Stowmarket over the weekend.

A 14 year old girl was out walking on Pikes Meadow on Ipswich Road at about 6.30pm on Sunday, May 6, when an unknown male aged 20 to 30 years old has walked past and grabbed her shoulder.

The teenage girl kicked the man in the shin before running away from the area.

The suspect is described as having a bald head, was wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans and black trainers and was described as having a muscular appearance and two piercing to the right ear.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of it should contact Stowmarket police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/24640/18 or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.