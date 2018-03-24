Get ready, steady ... COOK

A new food business in Bury St Edmunds town has opened to put a new twist on frozen ready meals.

COOK, in St John’ Street, specialises in frozen dishes including Beef Wellington, which are prepared in their own kitchens to homemade recipes.

Edward Perry, co-founder of the business, who was at the opening, said; “We are super excited, we have wanted to open in Bury for about five or six years.

“Bury is a well established market town and COOK as a business works really well in market towns, so it all goes hand in hand.”

The company has more than 80 shops around the country and around 92 percent of the products sold in those are made at their kitchens in Sittingbourne, Kent, or a puddings kitchen in Somerset.

Mr Perry said: “COOK is for anyone who is a good cook but does not have the time, busy mums, older people and anyone who just enjoys home cooked food.”

After preparing the dishes they are frozen at -35 degrees to seal in the natural flavours and nutrients.

Manager of the shop, Vanessa Radford said this is what makes them unique.

She said: “With our customer based approach to people and the products we offer, we are something different in Bury, so I would say to people come along and have a look.”