GeeWizz profits from GK backing Big BRO

You need to get on your bike and into your running shoes soon to be ready for a triathlon with a twist in support of the GeeWizz Foundation.

The Big BRO Race fundraising challenge returns for its third year on September 23, combining a 24km bike ride, 4km run and 25 obstacles in and around the host venue of The Playground in Barrow.

This year’s challenge sees all the entry fee go to GeeWizz thanks to Greene King as the main sponsor of what is now the Greene King Big BRO Race.

Laura Hudson, event organiser, said: “It takes the event to another level because it means every single penny raised can help GeeWizz provide crucial support to local families.

“We decided to support GeeWizz this year because it’s a great, transparent charity. It was also important for me and all those who will be taking part to see exactly how the money raised can help in our local community.

“I have literally put in blood, sweat and tears to this event, since it started, and I felt it was important being able to see first-hand how the Greene King Big BRO Race will be supporting a local family.”

Gina Long, founder of GeeWizz, said: “The work Laura and The Playground do in hosting their fantastic fundraiser is huge and this year they will be literally helping change a local family’s life.”

Dom South, marketing director, Greene King Brewing & Brands, said: “Greene King is proud to support the local East Anglian community and what better way to do it than through the Greene King Big BRO Race.”

Entry is £45 per person by visiting www.theplaygrounduk.com/the-big-bro

To find out more about GeeWizz, please visit www.geewizzcharity.com