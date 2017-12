Fire crews tackling a garage fire last night had to take special precautions because heater gas cylinders were stored in the building.

Two crews from Bury St Edmunds attended the fire in West Road, Bury, at about 6.20pm asnd a safety cordon was put round the area because of the cylinders.

The fire fighters had to moves some cars and remove tiles from an adjoining outbuilding to stop the fire spreading but they had the blaze under control by 7.40pm.