Garage raider steals charity log seller’s essential chainsaw

A thief has stolen a chainsaw in spite of knowing it was essential equipment for a charity fundraising scheme.

Veteran fund raiser Bryan Garnham believes a man who saw him servicing the saw outside the garage of his Great Barton home returned while he was out to break in and steal it.

Bryan, who renovates cycles and mowers and has permission to cut logs to sell from fallen trees in nearby woodland, has raised thousands for charities, including Guide Dogs for the Blind.

As he worked on the chainsaw on February 1, a man pulled up in a white van and asked what all the bikes in the garage were for, so Bryan told him.

“I said they’d normally all be out on display but we were going out to lunch and he said he’d come back when they were out,” Bryan said. “When we came home, the garage side window has been forced and the chainsaw was gone.

“How can these people sleep at night knowing they’re stealing from charities?”

The saw is a Stihl MS25iC with 18in chain and serial number SL3680000068. It cost £450 and Bryan has had to buy another.

Anyone with information should call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting 37/6711/18.