Fury after The Range puts up ‘garish’ signs

Bury St Edmunds residents have expressed their outrage after a store put up brightly-coloured advertising signs without consulting them.

Residents of Hutton Close have complained about the 14 signs, which include one for each of the store’s 12 departments, the garden centre and the in-store Dee Dee’s Family Cafe.

In a letter submitted as part of the planning application to St Edmundsbury Borough Council, John and Betty Saunders said: “The 14 signs are visibly intrusive when looking at the premises from our bedrooms or kitchen and replace a previously uninterrupted view.”

Bury St Edmunds Town Council voted on Wednesday to object to the plans.

Cllr Andrew Speed said: “I share the residents’ frustrations about these garish adverts and it’s wrong that they haven’t been consulted.”

The Range was approached for comment.