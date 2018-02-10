Fundraising family throw ball for hospice

A family of fundraisers from Croxton is throwing a black-tie ball to raise money for St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Denise, Todd, Alex and Bethany Unsworth have been raising money for the hospice, which cares for people with long-term and life-threatening illnesses in Norfolk and Suffolk, since Denise’s mother, Mary Vogeler, was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2015.

“We were overwhelmed by how much support we received as a family in addition to the care that was needed for our special person,” said Denise.

“We as a family cannot thank them all enough and would love to continue to support the hospice to give other families what we had the chance to receive.”

The ball will kick off at 6.30pm at Lynford Hall Hotel, Munford on June 2, and finish at 1am.

It is the third one hosted by the Unsworth family, with last year’s raising a grand total of £2146.23.

“The event involves a lot of planning and it did start off as a one off event but it was so thoroughly enjoyed by popular demand it has become an annual event,” said Denise.

“We also have good friends on board who have also experienced the same outstanding care that we have.”

Guests will be treated to a glass of Bucks Fizz on arrival, followed by a three-course meal.

Entertainment will include grand entrance photography, a disco and a magician as well as live music from New Mojos Funk & Soul Band. Guests will also be in with the chance of winning various prizes donated by a number of local businesses with the charity raffle.

Tickets cost £45. To buy, email toddunsworth@yahoo.co.uk or deniseunsworth8@gmail.com.