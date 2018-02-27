Funding lets Mildenhall Guides think big for World Thinking Day

More than 200 British and American guides and scouts came together in Mildenhall on Saturday to mark the movement’s annual World Thinking Day.

The event at St Mary’s Church of England Academy was organised by Mildenhall Guides who have marked the day for years but on a much smaller scale – there were only 80 at last year’s event.

Guides and scouts enjoy the International gathering in Mildenhall to celebrate World Thinking Day

But Abigail Gilby, guider in charge of 2nd Mildenhall Guides and Mildenhall Senior Section, said: “This year we had funding from the locality funds of Forest Heath councillors so we were able to put on a bigger event. It was a phenomenal event.”

The funding meant they were able to invite guides and scouts, aged from five to 14, from the whole Brandon and Lakenheath Division and Girl Scouts of America and Boys Scouts of America on the USAF bases, making it an international event.

They took part in Indian dancing, African drumming, Burmese storytelling, art workshops and many more activities they also donated £140 to The World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) the same to Water Aid.

WAGGGS’ World Thinking Day has been celebrated since 1926 as a day of international friendship and an opportunity to speak out on issues that affect young women.

Guides and scouts enjoy the International gathering in Mildenhall to celebrate World Thinking Day