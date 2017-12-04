Fund raising in memory of crash victim hits £5,000

A fund raising page set up by the friend of a Thetford man who died in a car crash has hit £5,000 after just 11 days.

Terry Cooper, 30, died on November 19, after being involved in a head-on collision on the A1075 near the A11,

Mikey Saul, grew up with Terry and started the page to help buy Christmas presents for Terry’s four children.

He said: “I started it because I lost my father and know how my mother struggled, so I wanted to do something to help.

“I messaged five or six friends to help raise money and it has grown from there; we didn’t expect it to go the way it has, we originally started the target at £1,000 but we got there in just 24 hours.”

Craig Cooper, Terry’s brother, said he and his family have struggled with the grief of the tragic event but could not believe the amount of people who it has also touched.

He said: “The messages, flowers and support that Mum and Dad have had, as well as us and at the crash site is just overwhelming.

“I am a broken man and will never accept that he has gone but I am just going to have to deal with it somehow.”

The page getting to the target has astonished Mr Saul, and he thanked people’s generosity, especially at this time of the year.

He said: “We have had Terry’s friends putting in money but equally we have had people who have seen it on Facebook, which just shows that Thetford may have a bad reputation but when a tragic thing like this happens, we all come together and that is amazing.”

Police are still investigating the incident and Terry’s family are still in the dark as to what actually happened.

Craig described his brother as a free spirit, who was a gentle and caring man.

He said: “I never expected it to happen to my family, there will never be another Terry and that is the hardest bit for me to take.”

The donation page is still open and Mr Saul hopes that the amount could grow even more, to donate to the page www.gofundme.com/3hzvxb-christmas-wishes