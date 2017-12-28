Fund-raising campaign for funeral of William Smedley killed in Rougham crash

A fund-raising campaign has been launched towards the funeral of 18-year-old William Smedley who died in a collision on the A14 at Rougham on Boxing Day.

‘William’s Funeral Fund’ was set up on website GoFundMe by Darren Flaum, who describes himself as a ‘close family friend’.

Tributes have been left at the arc shopping centre car park

William, of Bury St Edmunds, was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta and died at the scene.

Another 18-year-old man, who was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, died yesterday.

In a message on the fund-raising site, Mr Flaum said: “Due to an horrific event many of you may know sadly William Smedley has passed.

“I am a close family friend to Wills and his family so I am setting up this page to help fund them for his funeral.

“This is a devastating time and the family are in the grieving period.

“Any dontation will help towards the funeral even £1 from each of our friends on Facebook.

“Please share and thank you for the support in this horrible time.”

Meanwhile, floral tributes have been left at the arc shopping centre car park, in Bury St Edmunds.

One reads: “You were taken from us way too early.

“You’ll never be forgotten and you’ll be missed by us all.”

Police were called to a collision between a black Vauxhall Corsa and a grey Ford Fiesta at 9.30pm on Tuesday, December 26 on the A14 eastbound, just east of junction 45 at Rougham.

A third male was taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The 19-year-old woman driver of the Corsa was uninjured.

The road remained closed until shortly after 5.30am yesterday.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

Anyone with any information should call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD number 332 of December 26.

‘William’s Funeral Fund’ is at www.gofundme.com/williamss-funeral-fund