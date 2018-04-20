Fund-raisers set to take on London Marathon for causes close to home

Fund-raisers are putting their best foot forward for charities close to their hearts by running 26.2 miles in the London Marathon on Sunday.

Christopher Poulding, of Thurston, is running the marathon for the first time in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Christopher Poulding

He said: “When I decided to do the marathon I really wanted it to make a difference to a local charity which is why I chose the hospice. It is one of those charities that everyone probably has a connection to.”

So far he has raised around £2,500 – if you would like to support Christopher go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/christopher-poulding.

Ben Smith, 29, of Bury St Edmunds, is also running for St Nicholas Hospice Care.

He said: “The charity is close to my friends, family and colleagues in Bury St Edmunds and is such a good cause.”

Ben Smith

He is hoping to run the marathon in around four hours and ten minutes and has so far raised £2,300 through his JustGiving page and raffles.

To donate to Ben, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ben-smith51989.

Richard Lewis and Clive Chesser, two of Greene King’s operating board members, are running for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Richard, said: “I have been training hard in the lead up to the marathon but know it’ll be a tough slog on the day. I am so proud of our pubs and our people who have raised more than £3.8 million for Macmillan.”

To donate to Richard and Clive go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/richard-lewis58 and www.justgiving.com/fundraising/clivechesser2018.

Charlotte Fenn-Goode, from Bury, is running the marathon for charity, Action for Myalgic Encephalomyelitis or M.E. Charlotte who works for Cambourne Village College said her motivation for running the marathon is witnessing one of her GCSE students battle the neurological condition.

Charlotte said: “Next summer [the student] will be set to take her GCSE exams, which is a challenge for all Year 11s, let alone someone with M.E.”

The disease is the most common cause of long-term school absence.

To donate to Charlotte go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/charlotte-fenn-goode.

Also running the marathon this year are:

- Kevin Cook, 47, of Gislingham, in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust in memory of his son Jack who died of leukaemia in 2015.

- Alistair Griffiths, 41, of Walton-On-Thames, supporting the Teenage Cancer Trust after his sister-in-law, Sophie, from Bury St Edmunds, died of cancer last year. He has raised an incredible £10,000 in the build up to the marathon after holding a fund-raising ball at The Athenaeum, in Bury.

- Desmonde Talbot, 68, of Thetford, for Maggie’s Centre, as she was diagnosed with high grade cancer in March 2017 and the charity supported her through the diagnosis and treatment.

- Jackie Delf, 55, of Lackford, for Barnardo’s Children’s Charity in memory of her late father, Dennis, who at two-years-old was found by the charity wandering the streets of Cheltenham.

- Andrew Harvey,43, of Bacton, for The Sick Children’s Trust in memory of his neighbour Harry, who died of juvenile dermatomyositis when he was 15-years-old.

- Juliet Hanka, 49, of Bury St Edmunds, with her daughter Gigi for Ormiston Families based in the East of England.

- Dan Turner, 33, and Meg Symons, 21, both of Fornham All Saints, in aid of CLIC Sargent in memory of Dan’s fiancée Michelle who died of cancer aged 24.

- Russell Turner , 42, of Bury St Edmunds, also for CLIC Sargent after the charity supported his family through his son’s diagnosis of Wilms’ Tumour in 2016.

- Pascal Canevet, of Maison Bleue restaurant in Bury St Edmunds in aid of Sarcoma UK after his friend’s daughter was diagnosed with a rare soft tissue disease.

- Jess Warren, 23, of Elmswell, in aid of The Animal Health Trust, as she works for Eastgate Veterinary Clinic.