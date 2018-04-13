Fun on the farm for Easter activity day

A Hessett-based farm has been given a helping hand this Easter from groups of children who came along to take part in its educational courses.

Heath Farm held Little Farmers sessions for three to seven year olds and Junior Farmers for seven to 10 year-olds on April 4, 5, 11 and 12.

Hessett- Children's farm activity day'The Shrubbery''Picture Mark Westley

Those taking part were taught how to approach animals in fields as well as how to collect eggs, restraw chicken coops and bottle feed an orphaned lamb.

Katie Mitcham-Henry, co-owner of the business, said: “It went really really well and we’ve had great feedback from children who have learned a lot but also from their parents who came along with them.

“I’m very passionate about the educational side because people should know where their food comes from and so much in everyday life can be linked with what we do here with the animals.”

The children were also given a lesson on how to care for plants and have been sent home with their own seedlings to look after.

“The idea is that the education carries on even once they’re home as they learn that their seeds will only grow with care, water and sunshine.

“It has been a pleasure to see the smiles on the children’s faces when they’re taking in knowledge and enjoying it at the same time.”