Little lamb George made two new friends at Nowton Park Nursery’s lambing in the park event.

Our photographer Mark Westley captured the moment Freya Metcalf, of Nowton, and Edith Cousins, of Bury St Edmunds, joined shepherd Kit Bradley and George.

Alan Younger, of the nursery, said: “I think it’s the second time we’ve run the event and it seemed to go well.”