A 38-year-old man from Freckenham has died following a collision on the A1123 at Haddenham on Friday.

Mark Jones, of Elms Road was driving a blue Mazda MX5 which was in collision with a white Vauxhall Astra Envoy at around 7.50am on Friday, December 1.

Witnesses are asked to contact the road policing unit on 101, quoting incident number 91 of 1 December.