Former West Suffolk College governor among those recognised in New Year’s Honours

A former governor at West Suffolk College has been recognised for his services to education in the New Year’s Honours.

Richard Carter, of Hessett, has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

The 62-year-old said: “I’m a little bit shocked and very grateful to my colleagues who must have put me forward for this.

“It’s a great honour.”

Mr Carter recently stepped down after 16 years as a governor at West Suffolk College including six years as chairman of governors.

He served as joint chairman from January to July with his successor Ken Golding.

Among his proudest achievements was leading the team which recruited the college’s current principal Dr Nikos Savvas.

“It was always a good college but he’s transformed it and it’s now a college that’s looked up to and admired beyond Suffolk and the region,” Mr Carter said.

“It’s an excellent place to come to go through your further education and, with its attachment to the Univsersity of Suffolk, higher education as well.”

Other highlights include his involvement in a project to transform the former Vinten factory, in Western Way, into a centre of excellence for engineering training.

Mr Carter is chairman of the members of The Suffolk Academies Trust, which is a collaboration between the college and One Sixth Form College, in Ipswich. It aims to open the Abbeygate Sixth Form College on the site of King Edward VI School in September 2019.

He is also a member of SENDAT (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Academy Trust), which is sponsored by West Suffolk College and Priory School Special Academy.

Mr Carter started his career as a journalist after studying at Harlow Technical College.

“As someone who benefitted from further education perhaps that is why it has been close to my heart,” he said.

He later set up a PR company Communique with his wife Jill, which they ran for 20 years.

He was also a non executive director and chairman of Suffolk Housing Society as well as chairman of Menta and chairman of governors at Hardwick Middle School.

Asked why he has dedicated his services to education, Mr Carter said: “Everyone deserves and has a right to a good education.

“It’s about making an investment in our future. If you don’t train up the people who are going to do the things you need them to do - whether that’s computer programming or high level engineering or hairdressing - if you don’t give them the very best training in their early lives, then we’re all in trouble.

“Everyone has the right to have those opportunities.”

Meanwhile, James Jamieson Lyon, of Bury St Edmunds, has also been awarded an MBE for services to forestry and conservation in the North East.