Former magistrates’ court could become 18 homes

The former magistrates’ court building in Bury St Edmunds could be turned into up to 18 homes.

Homes England, the Government body responsible for the disposal of surplus land and buildings, said this week it was in the process of working up a planning brief for the Honey Hill building, ahead of marketing it in the next couple of months.

Lisa Cattanach, of Homes England, said: “Proposals are likely to involve retaining the building and refurbishment of the existing fabric of the building and it is likely that the site could provide up to 18 homes, subject to planning permission being granted.”

The court closed in October 2016 as part of the Government’s cost-cutting measures. Cases are now heard in Ipswich.

At the time of its closure, the Ministry of Justice said closing ‘underused and dilapidated court buildings’ would raise £40 million to re-invest in the justice system.

Martyn Taylor, of the Bury Society, said he would be interested to see proposals for the Grade II-listed building.

“Bury is a very popular place and there is no doubt that there would be a market for these homes,” he said.

“From the Bury Society’s point of view, we hope the building’s integrity would not be affected by any development.”

Shire Hall was designed in 1906/7 by Archie Ainsworth Hunt.