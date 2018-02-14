Forest Heath Council Tax set to rise by 3.6 per cent

The average household in Forest Heath District is likely to see a 7p a week increase in its district council tax this year.

Forest Heath’s Cabinet last night decided to back a 3.6 per cent increase in tax, which will have to be approved by its full council meeting next Wednesday.

District and borough councils are allowed to put up Council Tax by a maximum of either three per cent or £5 a year for a band D property, whichever is the highest.

If approved, Forest Heath will increase band D Council Tax by £4.95 a year – about 9p a week. But in Forest Heath most people live in a band B property so will see a rise of £3.85 a year or about 7p a week.

A council spokesman said: “Due to good financial planning and investing in opportunities such as the Toggam Solar Farm, which brought in £300,000 last year, after repayment of the investment, councillors can also follow their long term budget plans and keep Council Tax the lowest in Suffolk.”

However, the final bill to each household will include precepts from Suffolk County Council and the police, which are also rising, plus ones from parish councils.

The Cabinet also supported a strategy to invest in and manage growth across West Suffolk to bring wide benefits for residents and businesses.

The council says the planned increase in Council Tax was also in last year’s budget proposals and would have to be made to meet the national reduced funding whether or not Forest Heath forms a single West Suffolk Council with St Edmundsbury.

Forest Heath’s Portfolio Holder for Resources and Performance Stephen Edwards said: “While many authorities are cutting services and increasing Council Tax by the maximum we have invested in schemes such as Toggam Solar Farm which has provided an income of £300,000 this year and will rise to £700,000 by year 10.

“Our proposed budget means we can continue to drive jobs, improve the economy and work closely with our communities to invest more in local initiatives with our residents.”