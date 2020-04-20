Home   News   Article

Sunday football league gives £250 to support My WiSH

By Craig Bradshaw
-
craig.bradshaw@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:09, 20 April 2020
 | Updated: 17:12, 20 April 2020

The Premier Logos Bury and District Sunday Football League has made a donation to West Suffolk Hospital.

The £250 sum has been given by the Sunday league to support the My WiSH fund.

This fund enhances the care patients at the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust receive by funding wards, services and departments in order to help patients.

The league has given £250
The league has given £250
Read more
Bury St EdmundsFootball

More by this author

Craig Bradshaw
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE