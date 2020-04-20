Sunday football league gives £250 to support My WiSH
Published: 17:09, 20 April 2020
| Updated: 17:12, 20 April 2020
The Premier Logos Bury and District Sunday Football League has made a donation to West Suffolk Hospital.
The £250 sum has been given by the Sunday league to support the My WiSH fund.
This fund enhances the care patients at the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust receive by funding wards, services and departments in order to help patients.
Read moreBury St EdmundsFootball
More by this authorCraig Bradshaw