They are both fighting cancer, but 12-year-old buddies Oliver and Lucas finally had something to cheer this week with news their football team has been saved from folding.

The thought of once more playing for Elmswell, the village where they both live, has inspired the lifelong friends to keep fighting as they journey in and out of hospital.

Oliver’s father Chris Doughty described a ‘difficult time’, following his son’s diagnosis with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2018.

“You really couldn’t make it up,” said Chris, a prison officer. “It is such a rare thing anyway. To happen to two lads who have been best mates for years is beyond words.”

Elmswell FC under-13s hold aloft the number 27 shirt belonging to Lucas Newton (inset), who is being treated for cancer. Hennessey Lifestyle is their new sponsor.

Oliver is currently 16 months into a three year and two month treatment plan for his cancer type, for which only 650 people are diagnosed in the UK every year.

Chris said the family had recently welcomed baby Louie. He and wife Claire also had their son Thomas, 18, and daughter Lottie, 15.

“Everybody’s nightmare has become our normal,” he said of Oliver’s treatment. “He is still subject to chemotherapy but it is now in tablet form.”

Oliver and Lucas have grown up together, having attended Elmswell Community Primary School and are now in the same class at Thurston Community College.

Chris described Lucas as being a ‘fantastic support’ for his son.

Lucas’s mother Steph Newton said her son’s diagnosis with Hodgkin lymphoma on May 22 was a ‘horrible coincidence’ and greeted the news with ‘disbelief’.

Oliver Doughty and Lucas Newton, both 12, are best friends and are both being treated for cancer

“Our world has been thrown into turmoil,” she said. “Everything has gone on hold for a little bit.”

While Oliver is now able to participate in studies and activities again, Lucas is needing to take time out. And football, once a lifeline for the boys, had also become a difficulty with a lack of sponsor for the 2019/20 season leaving their under-13 team liable to fold. Their potential demise was just weeks after Elmswell had celebrated winning their league.

But some much-needed good news came this week when Hennessey Lifestyle, a homewear shop in Bury St Edmunds, agreed to sponsor them.

Steph, who also has a daughter Lilli, 14, with husband Scott, said: “Elmswell Football Club means a lot to all of us, they have been part of our lives for years. They have all clubbed in and been to visit Lucas in hospital. This is fantastic news and means the boys are staying together.”

She also thanked the ‘fantastic support’ of the community and businesses such as Bury shop Koti, which is collecting donations for charity The Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group, which Hennessey Lifestyle has also pledged to support by holding events. Bev Swain, co-manager of Koti, was inspired to help when her daughter Layla, a classmate of Oliver and Lucas, came home with the news. She said shoppers could also pick up a wristband or pin to show support.