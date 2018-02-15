Focus12 therapy room named after founder

A Bury St Edmunds addicition clinic has named its new therapy room after the man who founded the charity more than 20 years ago.

Chip Somers, who founded Focus12 in 1997 to help people recover from addiction, went along to the charity’s offices in Risbygate Street for the official opening of The Somers Room - the main client therapy room at the clinic.

“I would never have imagined when Focus12 first opened in small offices in Churchgate Street in 1997 that it would grow the way it has. I have felt really privileged to have worked with so many people, many of whom are now part of the Bury community, and been able to see such a difference in their lives,” said Chip.

“Bury St Edmunds should feel really proud of the reputation it has as being a town with such a facility amongst it. I hope Focus12 will have many more years of service to the local community ahead.”

Chip was also presented with a Green Door of Gratitude which are modelled on the charity’s iconic green door and awarded to Focus12’s most cherished benefactors.

Tony Kimber, chief executive of Focus12, said: “It’s wonderful to have Chip’s help and advice just a phone call away; he’s done so much for so many people’s recovery. The Green Door and the naming of the Somers Room illustrates just how much Focus12 values him and his family. Without them none of us would be here.”

Focus12 is also teaming up with South Africa-based company WhyAddicted.com to bring the first neuro-psychological addiction assessment to the UK.

It will use the WhyAddicted Organic Score Card to ensure that each client is on a treatment programme which fits their individual needs.

For more information or advice, contact Focus12 on 01284 701702 or email info@focus12.co.uk.