Flood-hit shop wins Christmas window competition

Loft & Spires, the home and gift shop on Cornhill, was announced as the winner of the Ourburystedmunds’ Christmas window display competition on Tuesday, December 19.

The shop was forced to close for several weeks during the autumn after a series of leaks but it has made a strong comeback after being chosen as the winner of the prestigious shield by Sue Warren, brand and marketing manager for Bury St Edmunds and Beyond.

Romy Abraham, shop owner, said: “This hasn’t been the easiest year for us with the flooding, so to have some good news just before Christmas is wonderful.”