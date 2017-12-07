Flempton and Hengrave residents to sing ‘Carols on the Green’

A carol singing event is being held next Monday to help foster community spirit between the villages of Flempton and Hengrave by bringing people together.

Carols on the Green is being held in Flempton on December 11 and is organised by resident Dan Boughton, Flempton-cum-Hengrave Parish Council and St Edmundsbury Borough Councillor, Susan Glossop, who donated £440 of her locality budget for the event.

Mr Boughton said: “I’ve only recently moved to Flempton from Bury St Edmunds but I wanted to help organise events that will really bring the community together. I hope that Carols of the Green, not only becomes an annual event, but also part of a series of events throughout the year that will bring residents of Flempton and Hengrave out together to socialise and make new friends.”

Cllr David Bambury, chair of the Parish Council said: “We hope this event will be the first of many and it offers the chance for us all to come out, join in the carol singing, and enjoy a mince pie and a glass of mulled wine to warm us up.” The event will also help raise funds for the restoration of our historic bus stop in Flempton.

Mayor of St Edmundsbury, Cllr Terry Clements, will be attending the Carols on the Green which will also include a Christmas lights switch on.

Cllr Glossop said: “This will be a great opportunity for the residents to get together and meet all the new people who have moved into the villages.”