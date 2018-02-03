First Home Education Fayre is a huge success

Parents and children flocked to Bury St Edmunds on Sunday for the first West Suffolk Home Education Fayre.

The event, which ran from 10am until 2pm at the Apex, was organised by Stephanie Holland, who home educates her daughter as well as a small group of other children.

The fair was open to families who are currently in home education, families with children in pre-school who are considering it for the future and anyone who wanted to know more about how home education works.

“It’s not something that’s spoken about all that much so I wanted to give people somewhere they could ask questions, get advice and meet other people,” said Stephanie, who also organised a Pregnancy and Parenting Fair in September.

“People could talk face to face with other families who are going through the same experience.

“It was very busy and there seemed to be a lot of swapping of contact details so I think it did what it was meant to do.”

The event was also popular with the children, who took part in activities and games which were on offer from several stalls, including Steph’s Magic Bubbles.

“There were lots of children which was great. There were lots of painted faces running around and the magic bubbles went down really well,” said Stephanie.

Other stalls at the event included the Creative Education Centre, RSPB, West Suffolk College, Bush Adventures, Time and Space, Creative Kids and The Alternative Learning Centre, as well as Stephanie’s own stall, Nature Explorers.

“I just wanted a range of different things that could show the opportunities on offer to home educated children. It was great to see them all taking part and enjoying the learning process,” said Stephanie.

And those who attended the event have already shown interest in going to another one next year.

“I’ve had lots of really positive feedback which is really nice, both from parents and stall holders,” she said.

“Guests said they would love to have another one and asked when it would be. It was a really brilliant, positive day. It would be great to do it all again if I can.”