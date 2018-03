The first Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club session was held on Sunday at the Corn Exchange in Bury St Edmunds.

Around 18 people attended the event, which will be held on the third Sunday of every month for people to enjoy breakfast and share stories.

Martyn Bell, who organised the club, said: “It was a big success. Everyone who came seemed to enjoy themselves and will hopefully go and tell their friends about it now. I think we can build a lot from this first one.”