Fire engines called to Cycle King after timber found alight

A Bury St Edmunds restaurant was filled with smoke this afternoon after workmen hit a piece of timber at the neighbouring burnt out Cycle King shop.

Workmen had been cutting away steel girders at the shop on Angel Hill, which was destroyed by a fire in September, when they cut the piece of timber which was alight within the brickwork.

The timber started smoking and the ventilation system caused smoke to travel into the Francela restaurant next door.

Two fire engines and an off-road vehicle attended the scene.

Crew commander Steve Simmons, from Suffolk Fire and Rescue, said: “The fire is now out and everything is back to normal.”