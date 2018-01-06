Fire-damaged pub set to welcome  customers again

A popular Bury St Edmunds town centre pub will soon re-open its doors, just months after it was badly damaged in a fire.

The One Bull, on Angel Hill, will be welcoming customers from Thursday, February 1, and is already taking bookings for the occasion.

The pub was badly damaged after a fire ripped through the neighbouring Cycle King shop and spread to the pub and above flat at the end of September last year.

David Marjoram, pub owner, said: “It has been a frustrating few months and the chance to get back open and get the team back together and start looking after our customers again will be really nice.

“We can’t wait. It has been frustratingly slow because of the damage we suffered but we are getting very close now.”

The fire also caused damage to the upstairs flat, where Mr Marjoram lived with his wife, Roxanne, and their two daughters.

As a result, the family had to live in temporary accomodation before being able to move back in, just in time for Christmas.

“The flat didn’t have as much damp as we thought it did so we were able to get that up and running quicker than the pub. We were back home again just two days before Christmas which was stressful but lovely,” Mr Marjoram said.

Despite describing the last four months as difficult and ‘frustratingly slow’, Mr Marjoram praised the community’s reaction and spirit.

“The support has been great. Not only at the time of the incident with people offering their help but on an ongoing basis,” he said.

“We have had so many friendly conversations and feedback. People have stopped us on the street and told us how much they miss The One Bull as part of the Bury town centre. It has been very heartwarming and reassuring.”