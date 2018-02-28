Find out if your child’s school is closed due to the snow

The following schools are closed after last night’s heavy snow:
IES Breckland School
Ixworth Free School
King Edward VI CEVC Upper School
Mildenhall College
St Benedict’s Catholic School
Stowmarket High School
Stowupland High School
Sybil Andrews Academy
Thetford Academy
Thurston Community College
Horringer Court Middle School
Abbots Green CP School
Abbot’s Hall CP School
Bacton CP School
Bardwell CEVCP School
Barningham CEVCP School
Barrow CEVCP School
Bildeston Primary School
Bosmere CP School
Capel St Mary CEVCP School
Cedars Park CP School
Chilton CP School
Cockfield CEVCP School
Combs Ford Primary School
Creeting St Mary CEVAP School
Elmswell CP School
Gislingham CEVCP School
Great Barton Church of England Primary Academy
Great Finborough CEVCP School
Great Whelnetham CEVCP School
Hardwick Primary School
Hartest CEVCP School
Helmingham CP School
Honington CEVCP School
Hopton CEVCP School
Iceni Academy - Hockwold Site (Primary)
Iceni Academy - Methwold Site (Secondary)
Ickworth Park Primary School
Ixworth CEVCP School
Lavenham CP School
Mendlesham CP School
Mundford Church of England Primary Academy
Norton CEVCP School
Old Newton CEVCP School
Queensway Infant Academy And Nursery
Raleigh Infant School & Nursery
Rattlesden Church of England Primary Academy
Redcastle Family School
Ringshall School
Risby CEVCP School
Rougham CEVCP School
St Christopher’s CEVCP School
St Edmund’s Catholic Primary School
St Edmundsbury CEVAP School
Stanton CP School
The Freeman CP School
The Glade CP School
Thurston Church of England Primary Academy
Walsham-le-Willows CEVCP School
Westgate CP School
Wetheringsett CEVCP School
Priory School
Riverwalk School
First Base (Bury St Edmunds)
Olive AP Academy - Suffolk (Central)
The Albany Centre
Details taken from schoolclosures.suffolk.gov.uk and disruptions.norfolk.gov.uk
