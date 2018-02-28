Find out if your child’s school is closed due to the snow

The following schools are closed after last night’s heavy snow:

IES Breckland School

Ixworth Free School

King Edward VI CEVC Upper School

Mildenhall College

St Benedict’s Catholic School

Stowmarket High School

Stowupland High School

Sybil Andrews Academy

Thetford Academy

Thurston Community College

Horringer Court Middle School

Abbots Green CP School

Abbot’s Hall CP School

Bacton CP School

Bardwell CEVCP School

Barningham CEVCP School

Barrow CEVCP School

Bildeston Primary School

Bosmere CP School

Capel St Mary CEVCP School

Cedars Park CP School

Chilton CP School

Cockfield CEVCP School

Combs Ford Primary School

Creeting St Mary CEVAP School

Elmswell CP School

Gislingham CEVCP School

Great Barton Church of England Primary Academy

Great Finborough CEVCP School

Great Whelnetham CEVCP School

Hardwick Primary School

Hartest CEVCP School

Helmingham CP School

Honington CEVCP School

Hopton CEVCP School

Iceni Academy - Hockwold Site (Primary)

Iceni Academy - Methwold Site (Secondary)

Ickworth Park Primary School

Ixworth CEVCP School

Lavenham CP School

Mendlesham CP School

Mundford Church of England Primary Academy

Norton CEVCP School

Old Newton CEVCP School

Queensway Infant Academy And Nursery

Raleigh Infant School & Nursery

Rattlesden Church of England Primary Academy

Redcastle Family School

Ringshall School

Risby CEVCP School

Rougham CEVCP School

St Christopher’s CEVCP School

St Edmund’s Catholic Primary School

St Edmundsbury CEVAP School

Stanton CP School

The Freeman CP School

The Glade CP School

Thurston Church of England Primary Academy

Walsham-le-Willows CEVCP School

Westgate CP School

Wetheringsett CEVCP School

Priory School

Riverwalk School

First Base (Bury St Edmunds)

Olive AP Academy - Suffolk (Central)

The Albany Centre

Details taken from schoolclosures.suffolk.gov.uk and disruptions.norfolk.gov.uk

