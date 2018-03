Find out if your child’s school has closed today

The following schools have closed today in the wake of the snow:

SUFFOLK

Abbots Green CP School

County Upper School

First Base (Bury St Edmunds)

Horringer Court Middle School

Howard CP School

King Edward VI CEVC Upper School

Priory School

Riverwalk School

St Benedict’s Catholic School

St Edmund’s Catholic Primary School

St Edmundsbury CEVAP School

Sybil Andrews Academy

The Albany Centre

Tollgate Primary School

Westgate CP School

Forest Academy

IES Breckland School

The Glade CP School

Great Heath Academy

Mildenhall College

St Mary’s Church of England Academy

Abbot’s Hall CP School

Cedars Park CP School

Chilton CP School

Combs Ford Primary School

Olive AP Academy - Suffolk (Central)

Stowupland High School

Trinity Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary

Wood Ley CP School

Bardwell CEVCP School

Barnham CEVCP School

Barningham CEVCP School

Barrow CEVCP School

Beck Row Primary School

Bildeston Primary School

Capel St Mary CEVCP School

Creeting St Mary CEVAP School

Elveden Church of England Primary Academy

Gislingham CEVCP School

Great Barton Church of England Primary Academy

Great Finborough CEVCP School

Hartest CEVCP School

Honington CEVCP School

Hopton CEVCP School

Ickworth Park Primary School

Ixworth CEVCP School

Lakenheath CP School

Lavenham CP School

Mendlesham CP School

Norton CEVCP School

Rougham CEVCP School

St Christopher’s CEVCP School

Stanton CP School

Stonham Aspal CEVAP School

The Freeman CP School

Walsham-le-Willows CEVCP School

West Row CP School

Wetheringsett CEVCP School

Wickhambrook Primary Academy

Woolpit Primary Academy

NORFOLK

Admirals Academy

Drake Primary School

East Harling Primary School & Nursery

Iceni Academy

Raleigh Infant School & Nursery

Redcastle Family School

Norwich Road Academy

Thetford Academy

Details taken from schoolclosures.suffolk.gov.uk and disruptions.norfolk.gov.uk/nccclosures_schools