Fifth year celebrations bring fancy dress to Thetford parkrun

Flares, pirates and Viking warriors were all on show at the fifth anniversary of the Thetford parkrun last weekend.

Runners, joggers and walkers took part in the weekly timed 5km event at Abbey Meadows.

Event director Melanie Sturman said: “I am really chuffed, at last year’s anniversary we had 204, but to have 267 this time round is amazing.

“We had a good mix of people with pushchairs, older people, runners and walkers, it was just great.”

The celebratory run saw the second highest ever attendance for the event, only beaten by New Year’s Day this year, which saw 299 participants take part.

At the start line, Thetford town crier Mike Wabe began proceedings and got the run under way.

The Parkrun now has more than 3,500 members and 10 run directors, Melanie said this just shows how the event has stood the test of time.

She said: “When I first started this, some people said things in Thetford never work, but it is good to know that we have stayed and with our numbers this year, got better.

“It is also down to all the volunteers, people like Mick Colledge who marshals here week in, week out at the age of 73 and our run directors. We make such a good team and I could not do it without all of them.”

Plans in the future for the Parkrun include setting up a junior run as well as getting schools involved with the event.

Melanie said: “It shows a great community spirit to get behind something like this and I have had nice feedback not just from regulars but also visiting runners too, so we are also helping to bring people in to the town as well.

“You don’t even have to run the course either, it can be used to just improve fitness or go on to run

a marathon, like some have, the choice is yours.”

For details on Thetford Parkrun go to www.parkrun.org.uk/thetford