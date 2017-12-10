Search

Festive fun at film screening

Abbeygate Cinema had a Dementia-Friendly Screening of White Christmas Christmas Pictured: Andrea Holmes (Marketing Manager), Cllr Patrick Chung, Terry Clements (mayor), Client and Carer, Elaine Channen (Gatehouse) and Vivianne Clements PICTURE: Mecha Morton
Abbeygate Cinema threw an afternoon of festive fun for dementia-sufferers and their carers on Monday, with a dementia-friendly screening of White Christmas.

The day was supported by Gatehouse Dementia Hub and local councillors, with Mayor Terry Clements, his wife Vivienne and ex-Mayor Patrick Chung attending the event.

Andrea Holmes, marketing manager at Abbeygate Cinema, said: “We’re thrilled that these screenings have become so popular and are being embraced by both care homes in the vicinity and the local community. They give a great experience to someone suffering with dementia and some much needed respite for their carers.”

At such a screening, the lights are left on low and audience members can move around, talk or sing along as they wish.