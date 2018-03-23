Festival wins tourism funds

Bury St Edmunds Festival has announced a new funding partnership with a cultural tourism body to help boost its economic impact.

Look Sideways: East, an Arts Council-funded initiative to increase tourism for culture in Suffolk and Norfolk, has recognised Bury Festival as a regional ‘destination’ event.

Look Sideways: East, which launched in 2015 to raise the profile of culture and attract tourists, will give up to £39,000 of support to the festival over two years as well as an advice and support package.

Sue Warren, of Bury St Edmunds and Beyond, said: “Bury Festival is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the town and surrounding areas and encourage visitors to combine some of the acts they want to see to make a short break and visit other attractions.”

In 2017 the festival, which is in its 33rd year, attracted more than 10,000 people over 10 days, giving the town an economic boost.

Sue added: “The additional funding from Look Sideways: East for Bury Festival has enabled the festival team and the town’s new tourism brand Bury St Edmunds and Beyond to link up to do more to reach an audience much further afield.”

The funding, along with help from organisations including Norwich Theatre Royal and Snape Maltings, will provide Bury Festival with programming support, marketing advice and investment to continue to develop and plan for the future.

Nick Wells, Festival manager, said: “The festival receives a wide range of support each year to enable it to run successfully. To receive this new support from the New Anglia Cultural Board as part of Look Sideways: East is a real boost.

“The opportunity to discuss and develop the festival’s programming and marketing with the teams at Aldeburgh Music and Norwich Theatre Royal has been very helpful and it has allowed us the chance to focus and fine tune in order to raise the event’s profile and secure its ongoing success.”

This year the 10-day festival, from May 18-27, welcomes acts including Aled Jones, Jools Holland, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Benjamin Zephaniah and UB40.

Book tickets at www.buryfestival.co.uk or call 01284 758000.