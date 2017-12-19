Fatal drug mix killed Bury man, inquest hears

Tests revealed a lethal mix of methadone, heroin, cocaine and ketamine in a man found dead in a friend’s flat.

Carl Scopes, 30, was declared dead at the flat in Ipswich Street, Bury St Edmunds, on August. Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich heard on Monday Steven Salisbury found his lifelong friend Mr Scopes unresponsive.

A post mortem on Mr Scopes, of Northumberland Avenue, Bury, by consultant pathologist Dr Carl Love revealed death was due to drug overdose, bronchial pneumonia and multiple drug misuse.

Toxicologist Dr Rebecca Andrews found he had a potentially fatal level of methadone in his blood plus heroin, cocaine and ketamine.

Suffolk Coroner Dr Peter Dean recorded Mr Scopes’ death was drug related.