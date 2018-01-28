Fashion Fusion set for stylish return in aid of Bury St Edmunds charity

Fund-raising fashionistas will take to the catwalk and strike a pose in aid of a vital Bury St Edmunds charity.

Fashion Fusion will feature the latest trends and styles from a selection of Bury’s high street and independent retailers.

All funds raised from the event at The Apex on Friday, May 4 will benefit St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Abby Mayes, hospice corporate fund-raiser, said: “Fashion Fusion manages to successfully combine glamour and community support so well, and it is so exciting for us to see how the event has grown.

“Since the first event in 2011 more than £30,000 has been raised. This is fantastic, which has really made a huge difference to us, the people we suport and their families.”

As well as the show, guests will be able to browse a number of fashion and beauty realted stalls in The Apex’s upstairs lounge.

Last year’s Fashion Fusion raised £10,211 for the hospice.

Joanna Rayner, St Edmundsbury Borough Council’s cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: “The show has now become part of The Apex’s annual calendar and all of the team at The Apex and I wish the hospice every success and another fun-filled, sell-out show in May.”

The event starts with a drinks reception before the show at 7.30pm.

Tickets, which are available at an early bird price of £15, include a welcome drink, interval popcorn and entry into a prize draw. After January 31, tickets will cost £18.

Tickets are available from www.theapex.co.uk or by calling 01284 758000.

The event is sponsored by Robinson, Javelin, West Suffolk College, Our Bury St Edmunds, the Bury Free Press, Velvet magazine, Sodexo Prestige, Greene King and Premier Printers.