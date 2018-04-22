Farm scheme calls for votes to win £50,000

A farm’s project supporting adults with learning disabilities could receive up to £50,000 of National Lottery funding.

Depden Care Farm’s Minds to Mend initiative has been short-listed in The People’s Projects, which will distribute £3 million across the UK.

The farm is calling for people to vote for Minds to Mend and help it to win up to £50,000.

Tim Freathy, project manager said: “There is a very real possibility that we could be allocated up to £50,000, but we need help. Members of the public vote for the projects they want to support and the ones with most votes will receive funding.”

Depden Care Farm supports adults with learning disabilities, acquired brain injuries or other mental health problems to gain new skills and work experience in agriculture and horticulture.

The additional funding would enable it to support more people through a new weekly programme for those recovering their mental health.

Funding could also help to build a new accessible workshop.

Tim added: “Winning this amount of money would make a massive difference to our little charity and to the many people we would be able to help as a result.”

In the eastern region, Minds to Mend is against projects in Colchester, Ipswich, Sheringham and King’s Lynn. The three with the most public votes will receive up to £50,000.

Vote at www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk/projects/region/anglia-east by April 30.

Vote by post by sending a postcard to Freepost THE PEOPLE’S PROJECTS. Postal votes must be received by 12pm on April 30.